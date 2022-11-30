UPDATED AT 8:42 A.M.:
* Schools in the St. John-Endicott School District are closed today.
Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 2:12 pm
* Clarkston School District will be running snow routes this morning.
* For the Nezperce School District, the northern routes (Russell Ridge and Central Ridge) will be running late. If buses aren’t able to pick up those students, they will have excused absences.
ORIGINAL POST:
Snow on the Palouse overnight and this morning has caused delays and cancellations of school. Here are the districts that have been affected:
* Pullman schools will start on a two-hour delay, with Franklin and Jefferson elementary schools and Pullman High starting at 10:20 a.m.; Lincoln Middle starting at 10:25 a.m.; and Sunnyside and Kamiak elementary schools starting at 10:35 a.m. Buses will run on emergency rural routes.
* Colfax schools will start two hours late, with buses running on emergency routes.
* Garfield-Palouse schools will start two hours late. Buses will run on paved roads only.
* Potlatch schools are closed today.
* The Whitepine Joint School District, which includes schools in Deary and Bovill, is closed today.
