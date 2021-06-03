UPDATE AT 9:16 P.M.: Central Methodist finally got on the board in the eighth inning, striking for four runs and chasing Georgia Gwinnett starting pitcher Hunter Dollander.
The Eagles took advantage of three walks and two errors by the Grizzlies. Central Methodist also got key hits from Logan Haring and Grant Victor.
GGC second baseman Myles McKisic made a sliding catch of a pop fly near the right-field foul line to end the inning with the bases loaded.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 8:40 P.M.: Georgia Gwinnett piled up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to increase its lead to 8-0. The surge was capped by Nick Barnes' two-run double.
Central Methodist is coming to bat in the top of the seventh.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: Georgia Gwinnett leads 4-0 into the sixth inning against Central Methodist in what could be the championship game of the NAIA World Series tonight at Harris Field.
The Grizzlies, who need a win either tonight or Friday night to bag their first national title, are getting a five-hit shutout from pitcher Hunter Dollander so far.
Georgia Gwinnett's scoring started with JD Stubbs' solo homer in the second, which was followed by Chase Evans' run-scoring double. Kyle Harvey and Cord Johnson later drove in runs to make it 4-0.
Central Methodist must rally to win this game, and then win again Friday, in order to claim the national title.
