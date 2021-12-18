UPDATE AT 8:34 A.M. SUNDAY:
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday morning that all of U.S. Highway 95 on the Camas Prairie has been reopen after being closed overnight because of hazardous conditions.
Snow and wind continues to persist in the area, so the sheriff’s office encouraged people to stay home if they can.
“If travel is absolutely necessary, please drive with extreme caution,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: The Idaho Department of Transportation and Idaho State Police have closed U.S. Highway 95 in both directions from Cottonwood to Grangeville because of hazardous road conditions, it was announced this evening.
State Highway 64 between Nezperce and Kamiah is also closed until visibility improves.
Idaho State Police and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office responded to at least 17 slideoffs, three collisions and several other weather-related traffic hazards calls in the Grangeville area before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
High winds and blowing snow began creating slick roads and low visibility late Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.