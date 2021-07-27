COTTONWOOD -- Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 about 3 miles south of Cottonwood was temporarily blocked Tuesday as cleanup crews worked to take care of a fuel spill that resulted from an overturned tanker truck.
No one was injured in the accident that was reported at 5:50 a.m. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Brian H. Heywood, 53, of Spokane, who was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling fuel tanker trailers owned by the Jackson Energy Corp. of Meridian, fell asleep as he entered a left-hand curve near milepost 251 and went off the right-hand shoulder.
The tanker trailer detached from the semi-truck and rolled into a field, coming to rest on its top. About 4,000 gallons of gasoline were spilled from the trailer into the field.
The company, Jackson Energy, contracted a hazardous materials cleanup crew from the Tri-Cities in Washington. Heywood was given a ticket for inattentive driving. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, the state police reported.
The highway was blocked intermittently throughout the day and will continue until the trailer is removed. There were no passengers in the vehicle.