MOSCOW -- The Moscow Police Department held a news conference this afternoon to talk about its investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students this past weekend.
Moscow Chief James Fry shared these details:
* On Saturday night, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were at a party on campus and Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were at a downtown bar. They arrived home sometime after 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
* "If anyone in our community or across our nation has any information about these times or the victims' whereabouts, please call our tip line (208) 883-7180," Fry said.
* Around noon Sunday, Moscow officers got a call about an unconscious person on King Road near campus. When they arrived, they found the four victims in the residence.
* The four were stabbed with a knife and no weapon has been discovered at this time. There was no sign of forced entry inside the residence.
* "Investigators are working to develop a timeline to relevant events," Fry said. "Autopsies are taking place today on all the victims so we can continue to gather evidence and solve the crime. Investigators are working to follow up on all leads and to identify a person of interest. Based on details at the scene, we believe this was an isolated, targeted attack on our victims. We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there is no threat to the community, and as we've stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and be aware of your surroundings at all times. What we don't know: The identity and location of the suspect, the location of the knife or any clothing that was worn by the suspect."
* "We're not 100% sure if the door was unlocked. There was no damage to anything and the door was still opened when we got there," Fry said.
* "Our goal is to provide safety for this community," Fry said. "That's why we're bringing in the resources we are. We want a close to this. And we want to do everything we can to let the people in our community know that we care, we want them to feel safe, we want them to be safe, and we're going to do everything we can to do that."
* Was there a party at the King Road residence? "Not that we know of, not at the home," Fry said. Kernodle and Chapin were at a party on campus, but the police don't believe there was a party at the house that night.
* A reporter asked Fry is a September Vandal Alert about students being threatened with a knife had a connection to the murders. "Not that we know of, but we're following up every lead," Fry said. "Every piece of information we get, we are following up to ensure that nothing has gone unturned."
* "We have a lot of information coming in and we have tried to push out some information through press releases. But the reality is, I probably should have been standing here a day or so ago," Fry said. "But I'm here now, we're going to continue to be here, we're going to continue to give you the information we can. We care about this community; I care about this community. ... I want this community to be the safest community around."
* At the time of the murders, there were two other roommates at the King Road residence, Fry said. They were unhurt and they were at the home hours later when the police arrived around noon Sunday. Fry declined to say if one of them called 911. A reporter referred to the surviving roommates as "witnesses," and Fry said, "I didn't ever say they were witnesses, I said they were there."
* "We still believe it's a targeted attack, but the reality is, there's still someone out there who committed four horrible, horrible crimes," Fry said. "So I think we've got to go back to there is a threat out there still, possibly. ... We all have to be aware of our surroundings and make sure we're watching out for each other."
* Fry ended the news conference with this statement: "We want to reassure the community that the Moscow Police Department and everybody working on this will do everything we can. We love this community, a lot of us went to the University of Idaho, and we are Vandals. And we will do everything we can to solve this."
UI President Scott Green has this to say:
* This crime is "simply beyond comprehension. While our small community certainly is not immune to such things, it's not a situation our close-knit campus is used to dealing with."
"Our focus at the university is to support our students and our employees. We are encouraging students and employees to take care of themselves as we head into Thanksgiving break. I want to take a moment to commend out faculty and staff, who have been on the front lines helping out students, whether that is providing counseling to those in need of support, accommodating those who want to travel home or engaging those who find comfort in staying busy interacting with their peers and instructors in class. Our employees stepped up when our students need them."
* A reporter asked Green why hasn't school been canceled. "Well, because a number of our students still want to go to class," he said. "They gain comfort in being around other student, they gain comfort from interacting and staying busy with their faculty and attending classes, labs, some are working on their semester projects. We've heard from them. At the same time, we want to provide the ability for any student who did not feel comfortable staying around, who ... were unable to process that, that they have the opportunity to go. All of these absences are excused. We've asked our faculty to work with those students who choose the go. We felt this was the best way to respond, to give as much flexibility to our students and faculty to help manage the situation."
UI Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Blaine Eckles:
* The university has increased campus safety patrols; there is a campus safety escort, which students can call 24/7; and the university is providing counseling services. And if students "want to leave and go home now, they absolutely can. We're going to support them in doing so," Eckles said.
* The candlelight vigil that had been scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed until Nov. 30. A time hasn't been set, but it will be on campus. Eckles did mention that vigils are planned for tonight at Boise and Coeur d'Alene.
* In September, UI put out a Vandal Alert that warned about an individual threatening a group of students with a knife. Eckles said the students were walking back to Greek Row from off campus when they encountered the person, who was not affiliated with the university. He flashed a knife at the students but didn't attack them. "It's my understanding, that individual then later turned himself in to law enforcement," Eckles said.
Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills:
* "Crime knows no boundaries, and these murders have shaken us to our very core. ... Our hearts break for the families that lost their loved ones, the University of Idaho, the Moscow community and even within our entire state."
* Gov. Brad Little is allowing all state resources to be available to the Moscow Police Department.