UPDATE AT 6:27 P.M.: U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and the Idaho state line has reopened, according to the Washington State Patrol. It had been closed because of high winds and a semitruck blowing over in the roadway 5 miles south of Pullman.
One lane of traffic is open where the semitruck crashed. Traffic is being let through in alternating fashion, according to WSP.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: U.S. Highway 195 from the Idaho state line to Pullman was closed this afternoon because of high winds that blew over a semitruck 5 miles south of Pullman, according to the Washington State Patrol.
There is no estimation of when the roadway will reopen.