Four other people were taken by ambulance or walked to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and three of them have been treated and released.
Fire units were dispatched at 1:52 p.m. to a report of a fire with multiple people reportedly trapped on the second floor of the building in the Normal Hill neighborhood. The first fire engine arrived in four minutes to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor, with two people trapped.
Crews deployed a ladder to a second-story window and rescued two people from one of the two apartments on the second floor.
As crews were performing a search of the second floor, a person was found in the other second-floor apartment and he or she did not survive. Additional information regarding the fatality is not being released at this time.
As crews were rescuing the two trapped occupants, additional crews began to attack the fire with multiple hose lines. Winds were coming from the west at about 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, which caused the fire to move quickly through the top portion of the building. Fire crews had the majority of the fire brought under control in about 30 minutes.
As of 5 p.m., crews continued putting out hot spots and were expected to remain on scene for a couple more hours.
It appears the building was a complete loss. Two cats were rescued from the building.
The Clarkston Fire Department, Lewiston Police Department, Avista Utilities and the Red Cross also responded to assist.
Asotin County Fire District No. 1 and Wheatland Fire District were called in to assist with covering Lewiston stations. All off-duty Lewiston firefighters were called back to their duty stations for additional coverage. Lewiston fire and police departments are investigating the fire.
Meanwhile, fire crews extinguished two fires that each burned outdoor decks Saturday night and Sunday in Lewiston.
Lewiston fire and law enforcement units were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 300 block of 14th Avenue where a Lewiston police officer, who was first on scene, found a resident outside with burn injuries, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the deck fire and the resident was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Units remained on scene for about 60 minutes checking for hot spots and mopping up.
Clarkston and Clearwater Paper fire departments as well as Avista Utilities also responded. The estimated fire damage is $15,000 and the cause is under investigation.
Late Sunday morning, fire crews extinguished a second deck fire on the second floor of an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Eighth Street, a Lewiston Fire Department news release said.
Discarded cigarettes that were placed in a garden planter on the deck started the fire, the release said.
Personnel were on scene for about 30 minutes. Clarkston and Clearwater Paper fire departments also responded. There were no injuries.