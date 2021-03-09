UPDATE AT 6:17 P.M.: A transformer malfunction was to blame for a wide-scale power outage that affected more than 7,000 customers, according to an Avista spokesman.
When the outage first occurred just before 5 p.m. today, it left 7,280 customers without power, said Avista's Jae Ham.
Crews have fixed much of the problem, Ham said, and the number of customers without power is down to a bit more than 600.
Ham said the problem is expected to be resolved by 7:45 p.m.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 6:06 P.M.: Avista's outage map now shows the outage affecting only 626 customers.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: A power outage this afternoon in Lewiston has left more than 4,000 customers without power, according to Avista's website.
The outage includes the area around 21st Street and into the Orchards. Initial police dispatch calls centered on a malfunction in the area of 21st Street and 19th Avenue. Several stop lights are out on major streets.
At 5:50 p.m., Avista's website shows eight outages affecting 4,356 customers.
This story will be updated.