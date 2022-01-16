UPDATE AT 6:15 P.M.: U.S. Highway 12 has reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY: U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah is closed in both directions Sunday afternoon because of a single-vehicle crash that knocked down a power pole, sending lines onto the roadway.
Lewis County Sheriff's Office dispatch said Avista is on the scene to cut the power and remove the lines, so the highway should reopen shortly. Kamiah Fire-Rescue and the sheriff's office are also on scene. There were no injuries reported from the crash.