UPDATED AT 6:14 P.M.:
U.S. Highway 12 reopened at about 5:30 p.m. today, nearly 12 hours after a head-on crash between two semitrucks Monday morning.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATED AT 1:38 P.M.:
A 26-year-old St. Maries man died Monday morning after being involved in a head-on collision between two semitrucks, the Idaho State Police announced this afternoon.
According to an ISP news release, the St. Maries man was driving a 2006 Kenworth log truck westbound on U.S. Highway 12 about 14 miles east of Lewiston at about 6 a.m. His truck crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The log truck overturned and blocked both lanes of travel; the Freightliner came to rest blocking the eastbound lanes.
The St. Maries man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 50-year-old Lewiston man and 32-year-old Lewiston man were traveling in the Freightliner, and they were taken by ground ambulance to the hospital.
The highway has been closed since the wreck happened.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
U.S. Highway 12 just east of Spalding Bridge is completely closed this morning because of a crash involving a semitrailer, according to the Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police.
The wreck has closed U.S. Highway 12 from where it diverts with U.S. Highway 95 to where it meeting Idaho State Highway 3.
The Idaho State Police announced on Twitter the highway will be closed for an "undetermined period of time."
