No one was hurt when the tail of a plane tipped backward after safely landing at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Friday with the University of Southern California football team on board.
The team was arriving in the area for the game it won Saturday 45-14 against the Washington State University Cougars in Pullman.
The players had exited the front half of the aircraft when the tail tipped after the "grounds crew did not put the plane's tail stand in place," according to ESPN.
The situation was rectified quickly and coaches and staff, who were still onboard, deplaned shortly after it happened, according to a text from USC.
The plane, a Boeing 737-900 that can seat between 177 and 189, was a charter United flight from Los Angeles, where USC is located, according to statements from United and the Lewiston airport.
“There (were) no impacts to the airfield or any aircraft operations,” said Lewiston airport Director Michael Isaacs in an email Sunday. “No runways were closed.”
The return flight was on a different aircraft as originally planned, according to United.
A post on the Lewiston airport’s Facebook page thanks USC for choosing the Lewiston airport and Hillcrest Aircraft Company. It also thanked the Lewiston Police Department and the Idaho State Police for escorting the USC football team to the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
A person who answered the telephone at Hillcrest Aircraft Company Sunday said no one was available for comment.