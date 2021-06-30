UPDATE AT 5:07 P.M.: The high temperature so far today is 113, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
ORIGINAL POST: As of 2 p.m., Lewiston had a high temperature of 112, which set a record for June 30, the National Weather Service at Spokane announced.
It was the third consecutive day that a daily record was set. And today's temperature still has the potential to climb this afternoon.
The previous high for June 30 was 108 in 1924, according to National Weather Service records.
This is the fourth consecutive day the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has seen triple-digit temperatures.