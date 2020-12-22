RIGGINS — A St. Clair, Mich., man was killed today in a head-on crash near milepost 195 on U.S. Highway 95 near Riggins.
Jeffrey Barks, 43, was traveling north in a Ford pickup truck pulling a 15-foot trailer. Barks' vehicle crossed to the left of the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound semi-truck driven by Jonathan Hunter, 33, of Middleton, Idaho.
Barks was taken to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center and pronounced deceased after arrival, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. His next of kin has been notified.
Hunter was taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the state police said.
The lanes of traffic were blocked for about six hours. No further information was immediately available.