UPDATE AT 5:01 P.M.: The person who died in Tuesday morning's crash was Linda Dupuis, 60, of Peck, according to Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua T. Hall.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 3:35 P.M.: A person driving a 2015 silver Honda Civic died when their car was struck by a 2007 blue Pontiac G6 sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed in Lewiston's Normal Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
The Honda was traveling north on Eighth Street when the Pontiac, which was traveling west on Ninth Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Honda on its passenger's side, according to the news release.
Both cars careened westbound on Ninth Avenue. The Honda struck a large tree and the Pontiac spun sideways and struck an unoccupied 2014 Kia Forte that was parked along the road.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. The driver of the Pontiac had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The wreck happened at about 9:23 a.m.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: One person died in a two-car crash at the intersection of Eighth Street and Ninth Avenue on Lewiston's Normal Hill this morning, according to officers at the scene.
Both cars were severely damaged and came to rest on the side of the road on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue.
Both Eighth Street and Ninth Avenue were blocked off in the area of the wreck. Lewiston police are asking drivers to avoid Eighth Street between 11th Avenue and Seventh Avenue.