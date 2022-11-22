UPDATED AT 4:35 P.M.:
Nez Perce Tribal Police are still investigating threats made to Lapwai schools but don't believe they posed a legitimate danger.
Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 6:52 pm
UPDATED AT 4:35 P.M.:
Nez Perce Tribal Police are still investigating threats made to Lapwai schools but don't believe they posed a legitimate danger.
Sgt. John Svancara said the tribal police are still investigating the threat, which was made by a student on social media of possible violence at the school. The investigation and the closure of the schools was taken as a precaution.
Tribal police have contacted the FBI for assistance, but the federal agency isn't officially involved in the case.
"I would like to thank Nez Perce Tribal Police for their consistent partnership in the safety of our students and staff. We are incredibly fortunate to be surrounded with the caring support of the Nez Perce Tribe and Lapwai Community," said Lapwai School District Superintendent David Aiken in an email to the Tribune.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAPWAI -- Lapwai schools and Nez Perce Tribe offices in Lapwai will be closed today because of "school threats made via social media late Monday night," the tribe announced on its Facebook page this morning.
Closing school today effectively starts Thanksgiving break one day early for students and teachers in Lapwai. School is scheduled to resume Monday.
The tribal offices that are closed include the main tribe office, Nimiipuu Health and Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority offices.
According to the tribe's Facebook page, the tribal police have been investigating the threat throughout the night and "the details of individuals involved are believed to be known."
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and a complete lockdown isn't necessary.
Those with question can call (208) 798-9609.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.