UPDATE AT 4:23 P.M.: Lapwai School District Superintendent David Aiken sent out a news release that said school remains canceled for Lapwai students on Wednesday to allow time for authorities to complete their investigation. The news release also stated that it is not believed the social media posts Monday night and the phone call received this morning are related.
ORIGINAL POST: LAPWAI -- Students at Lapwai were picked up by parents at the school and bus stops today and school is canceled Wednesday after a threatening phone call was received by the school this morning.
Threatening messages appeared on TikTok on Tuesday night that resulted in an investigation by the Nez Perce Tribal Police and FBI. The social media post originated in South Wales, Australia. However, the threatening phone call this morning was likely inspired by the social media post, according to the Lapwai School District Facebook page.
Schools were in lockdown until about 11 a.m. Then at 1 p.m., parents were encouraged to pick up their students from school and after-school programs and athletic events were canceled, according to the school district's Facebook page.
Tribal police, Nez Perce County Sheriff, Idaho State Patrol and the FBI were supervising the school as the investigation continued this afternoon.
According to the Nez Perce Tribe Facebook page, community members were also advised to stay indoors. Kayeloni Scott, communications director for the Nez Perce Tribe, also said some business and offices near the school were closed because of their proximity to the school.
"We take threats seriously," Scott said. "We're trying to do our best to make sure people stay safe and aware of their surrounding."