GRANGEVILLE -- A 42-year-old Reubens man died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 233 south of Grangeville.
GRANGEVILLE -- A 42-year-old Reubens man died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 233 south of Grangeville.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the man was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck south at 7:24 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
The man, Andrew Beck, was not wearing a seat belt; the woman was wearing a seat belt, the state police reported. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin was notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the state police.
Both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are now open, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported. The traffic accident is now being handled by the Idaho State Police.
GRANGEVILLE -- A two-vehicle wreck this morning south of Grangeville has closed U.S. Highway 95 in both directions, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
Northbound traffic is being detoured up the Old White Bird Grade while semitrucks are being stopped at the top of the grade, according to a news release sent by the sheriff's office at 7:59 a.m. this morning.
The wreck at milepost 234.5 was first reported to authorities at 7:18 a.m. today.
This story will be updated.
