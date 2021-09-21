KOOSKIA — U.S. Highway 12 northeast of Kooskia was closed temporarily today as law enforcement officers investigated a one-vehicle rollover crash near milepost 79.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, one pickup truck rolled and one person was injured. The wreck was reported at 10:49 a.m. today. The extent of injuries is currently unknown. Both lanes of traffic were closed for a short time but reopened this afternoon, an Idaho County dispatcher said.
Agencies involved include the Idaho County and Lewis County sheriff’s offices, Kooskia ambulance, Lowell Quick Response Unit, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department and Miles Towing. No further information was immediately available.