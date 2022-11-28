UPDATED AT 3:38 P.M.:
Lewiston School District buses are running 15 to 30 minutes behind because of road conditions and closures, the school district announced in a text message to parents.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 5:04 pm
The school district will evaluating road conditions throughout the night and determine how the snow and potential road closures by the city will affect school schedules and bus routes Tuesday morning, according to Superintendent Lance Hansen.
UPDATED AT 3:27 P.M.:
Bryden Canyon Road's westbound lane is open, as is the northbound lane of the 17th Street grade, according to a Lewiston police dispatcher.
Thain Grade is now open in both directions.
UPDATED AT 3:15 P.M.:
Thain Grade is now open to traffic in both directions, although caution is advised for those traveling the route to and from the Lewiston Orchards.
UPDATED AT 2:53 P.M.:
The Clarkston School District announced that buses will be running snow routes this afternoon because of road conditions. More details about Clarkston's snow routes can be found here: http://bit.ly/3VAA3at.
UPDATED AT 2:46 P.M.:
The Lewiston Police Department is advising residents to stay off the roads if possible because of a sudden snow flurry this afternoon.
"The Lewiston Police Department is experiencing a high volume of calls related to the inclement weather and dangerous road conditions," according to a news release. "... If you must travel, please take your time and use caution while driving."
Winter service equipment is in use and crews will continue street maintenance as the winter storm persists, according to a city of Lewiston news release.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Lewiston Police Department has closed Thain Grade, the 17th Street grade and Bryden Canyon Road because of traffic issues caused snowy roadways, according to a police dispatcher.
Bryden Canyon is closed from Fourth Street to the bottom of the grade.
Snow has been falling on and off throughout the way, but really picked up in Lewiston around 1:30 p.m. today.
