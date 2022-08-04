This photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows smoke from a wildfire burning south of Lind, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
This photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows smoke from a wildfire burning south of Lind, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
This photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows smoke from a wildfire burning south of Lind, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
This photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows smoke from a wildfire burning south of Lind, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
HOGP
This photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows smoke from a wildfire burning south of Lind, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
HOGP
This photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows smoke from a wildfire burning south of Lind, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
LIND, Wash. — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated today because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said.
At about 1:30 p.m. today, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned.
“At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff's office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School.
Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said they expected the fire to pass through town, KREM-TV reported. The Washington State Patrol was helping with evacuations.
The State Fire Marshal’s office said that state fire assistance was mobilized to help fight the fire, estimated to have burned through about 3.1 square miles. Homes, infrastructure and crops were threatened, officials said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
A State Patrol spokesperson said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. that westbound State Route 21 at State Route 395 was closed in that area for wildfire activity.
Lind, with a population of about 500 people, is located about 75 miles southwest of Spokane.
The new blaze was one of several that sparked this week around Washington.
A fire southwest of Spokane that started Wednesday burned at least two structures and authorities there were telling people in dozens of homes to evacuate. The state Department of Natural Resources said today that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was less than 10% contained.
Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach said two structures were destroyed. It wasn’t immediately known if those were primary residences, or actively in use. Williams Lake is about 32 miles south of Spokane.
The Cow Canyon Fire about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg was also threatening structures and prompting mandatory evacuations after starting Wednesday afternoon.
That blaze prompted emergency evacuation notices for about 50 homes or structures 10 miles north of Naches, The Seattle Times reported. The fire had grown to 8.75 square miles by this morning.
The Vantage Highway Fire near the town of Vantage, Wash., started Monday and as of Thursday had burned a cabin and three outbuildings, officials said today. The blaze was estimated at 26.5 square miles with about 25% containment. Earlier evacuation orders for residents had been lifted as of today.