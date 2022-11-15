UPDATED AT 3:24 P.M.:
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the 3rd Thursday Artwalk event set for this week has been canceled "in respect for the victims of this week’s tragedy."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATED AT 2:35 P.M.:
The candlelight vigil for the four UI students who died that was planned for Wednesday evening has been postponed, UI spokesperson Kyle Pfannenstiel said.
It will take place sometime after Thanksgiving break. Pfannenstiel said students will be notified when the vigil is rescheduled.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATED AT 12:51 P.M.:
Online fundraising accounts have been set up for the families of some of the students who were found dead Sunday in Moscow.
A joint account for the families of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves can be found at gf.me/v/c/2997/madison-may-mogen. An account for Xana Kernodle's family can be found at gf.me/v/c/2997/xana-kernodle.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATED AT 11:52 A.M.:
Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in an email to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News he knows there is “a huge amount of generalized fear among the public with no suspect and not realizing the detailed work needed to ‘work the case.’ ”
“We're doing what we can as quickly as possible and please have patience while we work toward a robust solution and eventually prosecution,” he said.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATED AT 10:29 A.M.:
Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger did not elaborate on why the police believe the person that allegedly killed four people on King Road is not a threat to the public.
He referred to this morning’s news release from the city of Moscow stating that investigators believe this was an “isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.”
He confirmed that none of the victims were the alleged attacker. He also confirmed that the unconscious person police initially responded to Sunday on King Road was one of the four victims.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOSCOW -- The four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday were apparently killed by "an edged weapon such as a knife," according to the Moscow Police Department's investigation.
"Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths," said a city of Moscow news release that was distributed this morning.
Investigators believe this was "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large," the news release said.
No suspects are in custody, according to the news release.
"Investigators are continuing to work diligently on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims’ activities on the evening of November 12 and early morning of November 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest," the news release said.
The Moscow Police Department is being assisted in its investigation by the Idaho State Police as well as other state and federal law enforcement agencies. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Moscow police at (208) 883-7054.
The four students who were killed were Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash.; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho.