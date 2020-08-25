Public health officials in the region are reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases with 92 today, more than doubling the previous record of 42 in a day in the eight-county region covering north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Whitman County reported 49 new cases this morning, mostly among college students, but with cases in age groups from 0 to 59. Whitman County reported seven females and one male under the age of 19 with positive tests for COVID-19; 17 women and 23 men between the ages of 20-39 and one man between the ages of 40-59. All were said to be self-isolating and in stable condition. The county now leads the region with 261 cases since the pandemic began.
Asotin County added one case today, bringing its total to 50.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported 42 new cases today, a record for the five-county district that covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Latah County led the district with 23 new cases today, Nez Perce had 17 new cases, Lewis and Idaho counties each had one new case each.
Garfield and Clearwater counties did not have any new cases today. Asotin County has yet to give its COVID-19 report for today.
For more on this story, see Wednesday's Tribune.