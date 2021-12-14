UPDATE AT 3:09 P.M.: The Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced U.S. Highway 95 is now reopened.
UPDATE AT 2:38 P.M.: The Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 234 (6 miles south of Grangeville) will be closed at 2:30 p.m. today for approximately 30 minutes while crews work to restore power to the area.
UPDATE AT 2:02 P.M.: The Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported this afternoon the effect of severe winter weather that started at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, including:
* 17 calls reporting slideoffs or vehicles stuck in the roadway -- several of the calls were for multiple vehicles at each location.
* Four calls involving icy/bad road conditions or trees across the roadway.
* 20 calls involving downed power lines, power poles or trees over power poles/lines.
* 10 calls for alarms caused by the power outage.
The agencies involved in responding to these incidents include the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Grangeville City Police, Cottonwood City Police, Idaho State Police, Avista Utilities, Idaho County Light & Power, Idaho Power, Idaho County Road Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Grangeville City Maintenance and multiple other road departments.
UPDATE AT 11:27 A.M.: The power outage in the Camas Prairie/Clearwater Valley area is now affecting 2,814 customers, according to Avista's outage website.
There's also an outage in the Pierce area affecting 716 customers.
ORIGINAL POST: Homes and businesses in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kooskia, Elk City and the surrounding areas have been without power since early Tuesday morning, according to Avista Utilities' Facebook page.
At one point, 5,860 customers were affected. As of a bit after 9 a.m., that number was 2,603, according to Avista.
The outage first struck around 2 a.m. Weather caused at least most of the outage, according to Avista.
* The weather is also affecting travel, with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reporting poor road conditions on U.S. Highway 95 from milepost 170 near New Meadows to milepost 268 on the Winchester grade. Chains are required for semitrucks traveling on White Bird Grade, according to the sheriff's office.
With heavy snow continuing to fall, the sheriff's office asked people to avoid travel if possible. The sheriff's office has received multiple reports of slideoffs and stalled vehicles.
* Mountain View School District is closed today because of a power outage and snow, according to the district website.
Highland Joint School District is closed today and all school activities have been canceled as well, according to the district's Facebook page.
Cottonwood School District is closed today because of snow, according to the district website.
Nezperce School District is closed today because of snow along with all athletic events, according to the district's Facebook page.