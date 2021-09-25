UPDATE AT 2:54 P.M.: Liban A. Barre, 23, of Kent, Wash., died after being shot early Saturday morning in the College Hill area of Pullman, the Pullman Police Department announced this afternoon.
Also shot was Brandon C. Gray, 22, a WSU student. He is in serious but stable condition, the Pullman police announced.
Gray is a wide receiver with the WSU football team, coach Nick Rolovich confirmed after the Cougars' game at Utah today. Gray apparently didn't travel with the team.
PULLMAN — Pullman resident George Melvin Harris III, 23, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting early Saturday morning in the College Hill area of Pullman, according to the Pullman Police Department.
One person was killed and another wounded in the shooting. Police say it appears that the case is isolated to the individuals involved.
Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of NE Myrtle Street for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance, according to a news release issued early this morning.
As officers were approaching the scene, they heard multiple gunshots. They found two males who had multiple gunshot wounds near the area of Williams Drive and Lybecker Road, and immediately started life-saving measures, according to the news release.
One of the people died at the hospital and the other was transported by Life Flight to a Spokane hospital. At least one of those involved has been confirmed as a WSU student. The names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members, the news release said.
Detectives report that this is an active investigation and members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory are expected to be on the scene this morning. Police are requesting help from anyone who may have knowledge about the shooting to call (509) 334-0802.
A WSU Pullman alert about an hour after the shooting asked people in the Williams Drive area to return to their homes and stay inside. An update at 5:42 a.m. said the area has been secured and normal activities can resume.