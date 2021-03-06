UPDATED AT 2:53 P.M.: One lane of traffic is now open at the sight of a crash on U.S. Highway 95.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST AT 2:05 P.M.: A crash on U.S. Highway 95 about 6 miles south of White Bird has blocked both lanes of the roadway, according to the Idaho State Police.
An ISP dispatcher said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. today. Further details were not immediately available, and it was not known when the road would reopen.
There is no detour around the crash site, and ISP is asking motorists to avoid the area.