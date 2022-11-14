UPDATED AT 2:38 P.M.:
Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in a news release this afternoon that he is "deeply saddened" by the deaths of four University of Idaho students, and also explained why officials have yet to describe what led to their deaths.
"The Moscow Police Department is actively working, with support from multiple other agencies, to investigate this incident," Bettge said. "At this time, there is only limited information that can be shared without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation."
Bettge also expressed sympathy for the "victims and their families, but also their broader circle of friends, and the entire University of Idaho community."
"This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that senseless acts of violence can occur anywhere, at any time, and we are not immune from such events here in our own community," Bettge said. "Today, we grieve for those who were lost and those they leave behind. Let us come together in support of each other, and be there for each other, as we mourn as a community."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 12:37 P.M.:
The University of Idaho announced some personal details this afternoon about the four students who were found dead Sunday in a suspected homicide.
According to the UI news release, the students were Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity who was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, who was majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. The next of kin of all four students have been notified, according to the news release.
UI also announce the Moscow Police Department is investigating the situation, which assistance from the Idaho State Police.
"The university is providing additional counseling on site today and tomorrow for students and employees," the UI news release said. "Additional security is on campus to assist with Safe Walks, a free service to all students and employees."
UI canceled classes today out of respect for the victims.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOSCOW -- The Moscow Police Department this morning identified the four homicide victims that were found dead Sunday in a home on King Road.
The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash.; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, Ariz.; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, Idaho.
They were all University of Idaho students.
The police say details of the homicide are still limited. There is no suspect in custody. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Moscow police at (208) 882-2677.
“The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation,” the department said in a news release.
This story will be updated when more information arrives.
