UPDATE AT 2:16 P.M.:
U.S. Highway 95 between Cottonwood and Grangeville remains closed, as do other Camas Prairie routes, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced in an update this afternoon.
The other closures are to State Highway 162, between Red Rock Road and its intersection with State Highway 7 near Greencreek; Johnston Cutoff Road; and Tolo Lake Road. Also, Mt Idaho Grade Road and many other Camas Prairie roads are drifted complete shut, according to the sheriff's office.
"Please do not travel at this time unless absolutely necessary," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page. "If you choose to travel, be aware that travel conditions are very poor. All resources are stretched thin and have extended ETAs to respond to assist."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
U.S. Highway 95 from Cottonwood to Grangeville is closed this morning because of snow drifting and blowing snow, the Idaho County Sheriff's Department announced on its Facebook page at 9:54 a.m.
The highway will remain closed until the Idaho Transportation Department can clear the roadway. There is no estimation of when that will be.
* The Washington State Department of Transportation announced these regional road closures this morning: State Route 272, from near Colfax to the Idaho state line; and State Route 194, from near Almota Road to U.S. Highway 195.
State Route 127, from Central Ferry to near Dusty, had been closed but is now open.
* Winter weather canceled or delayed several area schools today including:
- Highland School District in Craigmont, closed
-Cottonwood School District, closed
-Genesee School District, two-hour delay
-Mountain View School will have a 9 a.m. start time for Grangeville schools and some changes to bus routes
-Nezperce School District, closed
-Potlatch School District, closed
-Colfax School District, two-hour delay
-Colton School District, closed
-St. John-Endicott, online/distance learning
-Oakesdale School District, two-hour delay
-Pomeroy School District, closed
-Pullman School District, two-hour delay
-Rosalia School District, two-hour delay
-Tekoa School District, closed