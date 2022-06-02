Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke identified the two people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday near Kooskia.
Donald J. Andersen, 83, of Stites, was driving a white 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck south on State Highway 13 when he attempted to pass in a no-passing zone, according to an earlier news release from the Idaho State Police.
Kayla N. Borden, 19, of Stites, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north on the same highway when the vehicles collided head-on on a curve in the roadway. Both were killed at the scene.
Andersen was not wearing a seat belt, the state police reported; Borden was. The incident remains under investigation.
State police were assisted by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Kooskia Ambulance and Kooskia Fire Department.