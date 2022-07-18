Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association foreman Jeremy Chase, of Orofino, uses a bulldozer Monday morning to smoother and spread out fuel still feeding the grass fire behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95. The fire has covered 1,200 acres, according to official estimates.
A charred fence post continues to burn Monday morning after a grass fire burned through the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95. The fire started sometime shortly before midnight Sunday and the cause is still undetermined.
A fire burns along the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino in the early hours of Monday.
Courtesy photo Dean Ferguson
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association foreman Jeremy Chase, of Orofino, uses a bulldozer Monday morning to smoother and spread out fuel still feeding the grass fire behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95. The fire has covered 1,200 acres, according to official estimates.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A line of fence posts smolder and burn Monday morning after a grass fire burned through the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino continues to smolder and burn Monday morning as a helicopter moves into position to dump water on the still-active sections of the fire.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
UPDATE AT 11:42 A.M.: The Clearwater River Casino, RV park and gas station are all open, said Kayeloni Scott, communications manager for the Nez Perce Tribe. Those places were evacuated in the early morning hours when a wildfire north of the site was nearby.
ORIGINAL POST: The Clearwater River Casino has been evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page.
The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and has continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m. Monday. Fire crews are attempting to establish a perimeter to contain it, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management.
The casino, RV park and residential area along U.S. Highway 95/12 have been evacuated, and the gas station near the casino is closed. The highway had been closed for a time, but is now reopened. Those traveling along that route are asked to use caution and not turn off toward the casino.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire has burned 60 acres.