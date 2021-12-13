A Colville, Wash., man arrested last week by Idaho State Police on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill has now been reported missing by his family.
A news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said the family of 29-year-old Allan Sloan reported him missing Sunday. He was last seen in the Waha area on the night of Dec. 7, the same day of his arrest. He was released from the Nez Perce County jail on his own recognizance earlier that day by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert after his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m.
He has not been seen or heard from since that night and has had no phone activity, which is concerning to his family, according to the news release. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, dark, medium length hair and a short beard. He was last seen driving his 2013 dark blue two-tone Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, which has aftermarket bumpers painted to match the vehicle. The pickup also has dealership-type placards and no state plates attached.
Sloan is also believed to be in possession of a firearm, according to the news release. A state police probable cause affidavit in the court file states that troopers stopped Sloan shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 7 for allegedly going 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. He “displayed extremely amped up behavior and talked at a rapid rate,” and couldn’t give the troopers a straight answer, according to the affidavit.
The troopers initially placed Sloan under arrest for allegedly resisting or obstructing them during the stop. They saw marijuana paraphernalia in the car, and Sloan told them he “self-medicates” and had a medical marijuana card. He also allegedly told the troopers that he had a bag of psilocybin mushrooms in the center console, which they recovered during a subsequent search.
Prosecutors charged Sloan with five misdemeanors, including resisting the officers during his arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of paraphernalia and inattentive driving.
Anyone who sees Sloan or his vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement.