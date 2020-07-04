UPDATE AT 11:32 A.M.: The Idaho Transportation Department announced today that a rock slide near Riggins will prevent U.S. Highway 95 from reopening today. The department is hoping to reopen the highway Sunday.
ITD is still assessing the rock slide, which occurred Friday, to determine if it's safe to work on. The slide has not been active so far today.
The current plan is to build a temporary road around the slide with safety barriers to guard against falling debris, according to ITD.
RIGGINS — U.S. Highway 95 remains blocked by an active landslide south of Riggins with no timetable available for reopening, according to an update from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
The slide, with some rocks measuring more than 25-feet across, occurred Friday morning. According to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page Friday evening, the slide was still active with basketball-sized rocks continuing to fall at that time.
The instability was preventing the Idaho Transportation Department from starting work to reopen the highway.
