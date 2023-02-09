UPDATED AT 11:32 A.M.:
Idaho’s main north-south highway between Grangeville and New Meadows is likely to be closed the rest of today, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said Thursday, because of a one-vehicle crash south of Riggins.
UPDATED AT 11:32 A.M.:
The crash resulted in a fuel leak. No injuries were reported. Ulmer said he did not have further details immediately but that travelers are being advised that U.S. Highway 95 between milepost 176.6 and milepost 195 will likely be closed for an extended period while the wreck is being investigated.
The closure was ordered by the Idaho Department of Transportation, Ulmer said. No further information was immediately available.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
RIGGINS -- U.S. Highway 95 from Riggins to Hazard Creek has been shut down this morning because of one-vehicle wreck, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
The crash resulted in a fuel leak. No injuries were reported. The wreck was reported a bit after 9 a.m. PST. No other details were immediately provided by the sheriff's office.
Idaho's primary north-south highway is closed between milepost 195 and milepost 176.6, according to the sheriff's office.
