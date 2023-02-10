U.S. Highway 95 remains closed south of Riggins this morning

This Idaho Transportation Department map shows the location of a semitruck crash that has closed U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins.

UPDATED AT 11:29 A.M.:

RIGGINS -- Both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Riggins will remain closed until further notice while a hazardous materials first responders team continues to clean up flammable propane from a semitruck crash site, the Idaho Transportation Department reported Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you