RIGGINS -- Both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Riggins will remain closed until further notice while a hazardous materials first responders team continues to clean up flammable propane from a semitruck crash site, the Idaho Transportation Department reported Friday.
The propane tanks on the truck ruptured in the crash near milepost 177 about 18 miles south of Riggins on Thursday morning and spilled an unknown quantity of fuel. The truck was carrying between 8,000 and 11,000 gallons of propane, the transportation reported earlier.
Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the department, said the propane was in liquid form and pressurized. Those conditions made it necessary to call in specialists to deal with the contamination. Residents within a 1-mile radius of the crash site were advised of the danger and asked to evacuate.
“This is a developing situation,” said District 3 Field Operations Manager Eric Copeland. “Depending how well recovery of the vehicle and propane goes, the highway could reopen as early as (Saturday) or take until early next week.”
The highway is closed between mileposts 161 and 180. Local access to residences in the area is being provided, but no detour through the crash site exists.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes, including through Oregon and Washington, if they need to travel between New Meadows and Riggins at this time. Travelers may check 511.idaho.gov for updates.
Another update will be sent Saturday morning, according to ITD.
RIGGINS -- U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins remains closed Friday morning and is expected to be closed for an extended duration, an Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson said this morning.
Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes going north and south.
The highway was closed Thursday morning following a semitruck crash at milepost 177 near Hazard Creek. Propane tanks ruptured during the crash and leaked fuel. Nearby residents were warned of the potential danger and evacuated within a 1-mile radius of the crash, and a HAZMAT crew was on scene trying to clean up and stabilize the area.
Further information is expected later today, the transportation department spokesperson said.