U.S. Highway 95 from Cottonwood to Grangeville is closed this morning because of snow drifting and blowing snow, the Idaho County Sheriff's Department announced on its Facebook page at 9:54 a.m.
The highway will remain closed until the Idaho Transportation Department can clear the roadway. There is no estimation of when that will be.
* The Washington State Department of Transportation announced these regional road closures this morning: State Route 272, from near Colfax to the Idaho state line; and State Route 194, from near Almota Road to U.S. Highway 195.
State Route 127, from Central Ferry to near Dusty, had been closed but is now open.
* Winter weather canceled or delayed several area schools today including:
- Highland School District in Craigmont, closed
-Cottonwood School District, closed
-Genesee School District, two-hour delay
-Mountain View School will have a 9 a.m. start time for Grangeville schools and some changes to bus routes
-Nezperce School District, closed
-Potlatch School District, closed
-Colfax School District, two-hour delay
-Colton School District, closed
-St. John-Endicott, online/distance learning
-Oakesdale School District, two-hour delay
-Pomeroy School District, closed
-Pullman School District, two-hour delay
-Rosalia School District, two-hour delay
-Tekoa School District, closed