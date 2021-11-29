UPDATED AT 11:11 P.M.: A woman was safely escorted down from the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge in Lewiston on Monday night after she was stuck there for about three hours. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the woman had fallen from the fishing access side of the bridge and onto the counterweight, at which time she called for assistance. She was helped down from the bridge at about 11 p.m.
ORIGINAL POST: Emergency crews responded to a report of a woman sitting up high in the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge tonight in Lewiston.
It wasn't immediately clear why the woman was on the bridge. Traffic is still open on the nearby Levee Bypass.