KAMIAH — Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an "ongoing incident" at Kamiah this evening, according to Kamiah Fire Chief Bill Arsenault in a video posted on Facebook.
There is no threat to the community and no lockdowns are required, Arsenault said. Neither his agency nor the Lewis County Sheriff's Office would be releasing any information immediately, he said.
According to The Clearwater Progress newspaper, the agencies were at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah because of a "reported shooting incident." The newspaper reported that three people had died, and the names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.