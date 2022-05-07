U.S. Highway 95 at about milepost 285 is covering in water in both lanes, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office reported. Also on Webb Road near Sweetwater Lane, water is covering both sides of the road.
No roads in the county are closed at this time, but drivers are advised to be cautious.
Several Idaho County roadways were affected by flooding, rockslides and mudslides Friday night and Saturday morning, though all roads remain open at this time, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported.
News releases from the sheriff's office advised drivers to be cautious when traveling on the affected roads in the county.
Here are the roadways that were affected:
There were multiple reports of rockslides and mudslides on U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and White Bird (milepost 195 to 223), and on U.S. Highway 12 from the Kooskia area to Jerry Johnson Hot Springs (milepost 72 to 150).
In Grangeville, there were reports of water on Highway 13/Main Street between State Street and Mill Street.
On Highway 13 at milepost 4 near Butcher Creek, there was flooding over the highway.
On Highway 13 at milepost 16.2, there was flooding and debris on the highway.
On Highway 13 at milepost 16.5, a mudslide covered at least half of the northbound lane.
On Highway 13 between mileposts 9 to 24, there were several reports of rocks in the highway between the bottom of Harpster Grade and Kooskia.
On Highway 162 at milepost 20, there was significant flooding of Sevenmile Creek, though not much water had reached the highway.