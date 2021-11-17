A 35-year-old Clarkston man died in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on the Levee Bypass in downtown Lewiston, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Ryan Querciagrossa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Querciagrossa was driving a 2002 BMW 525 that was traveling east. The car failed to maintain its lane while going around a curve near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers. The BMW crossed the double-yellow line and ran into a 2019 Toyota Rav4 that was westbound. The BMW was knocked on its side, according to the news release.
Querciagrossa's passenger in the BMW was Corey Fitzgerald, 30, of Asotin. She was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threating injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, Ryan Paris, 35, of Clarkston, was transported by ambulance to St. Joe's with injuries. He was wearing seat belts; Fitzgerald was also wearing a seat belt; Querciagrossa wasn't wearing a seat belt, the news release said.
The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. and closed the Levee Bypass for about four hours, according to the news release. Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the wreck, the news release said.
Any one with information about the wreck, or was a witness to it, is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171.