With overnight snow blanketing the region, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley getting about 6 inches of fresh accumulation, these adjustments have been made:
UPDATE AT 10:17 A.M.:
* Clarkston City Hall opened around 10 a.m. today and will close at 3 p.m. today, Clerk Steve Austin announced. City Hall will also be closed Friday through Monday.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 10:11 A.M.:
Pullman City Hall, Pullman Aquatic Center and Pullman Recreation Center will close at noon today, because of inclement weather.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Palouse region until early Friday morning. A few inches of snow fell in Pullman overnight, with more expected this afternoon.
“We thank our community for your understanding as we help protect the safety of our staff,” noted a Pullman news release.
City offices will remain closed Friday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. Normal business hours will resume Monday morning.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 9:34 A.M.:
The city of Lewiston announced there will be no garbage collection today. Sunshine Disposal and Recycling will evaluate the conditions for pickup Friday and will make a decision then. Customers are asked to put out extra waste up to their normal service level on their regular pickup date, according to the city.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
* The city of Lewiston announced road closures on Fifth Street, from F Street to Second Avenue; 11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue; 10th Street, from Miller Grade to Seventh Avenue; Vineyard Avenue, from Fourth Street to Vineyard Drive; 29th Street, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive. Also, a portion of Bryden Canyon Road is closed because of a vehicle accident. This area is expected to reopen this morning.