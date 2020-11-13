Idaho Gov. Brad Little is mobilizing the Idaho National Guard to help augment the state's strained health care capacity, as hospitals and providers continues to struggle with an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
Speaking at a press conference in Boise today, Little said he was mobilizing about 100 National Guard troops to help with coronavirus testing, decontamination work and other activities. The intent is to free up doctors and nurses who are needed to tend sick patients.
Little also signed an executive order rolling the state back to a modified Stage 2 of Idaho's four-phase reopening plan.
All businesses can continue to operate under the Stage 2 restrictions. However, indoor and outdoor gatherings – excluding religious services – will be limited to a maximum of 10 people. Bar and restaurant patrons must be seated to be served, and masks will be required in all long-term care facilities.
“This doesn't mean Idaho's economy is on lockdown,” Little said. However, all individuals and businesses should continue to follow the recommended safety protocols, including wearing masks when they're around others.
