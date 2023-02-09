A semitruck hauling propane is the vehicle that crashed near milepost 177 on U.S. Highway 95 this morning and caused a road closure and evacuation of the area, according to an update provided by the Idaho State Police this afternoon.
When ISP officers arrived, they saw the tank has been ruptured and propane was leaking out, according to an ISP news release. Because of the potential danger, an area within a 1-mile radius of the crash has been evacuated.
The highway -- the main north-south highway in Idaho -- is closed between milepost 161 and milepost 180, according to ISP. The roadway closure "is expected to be in place until late evening," according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Those traveling on the highway are advised to find an alternative route or prepare for a lengthy delay.
ISP Commercial Vehicle Safety and HAZMAT personnel are en route to the scene, the ISP news release said.
The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Anyone in the area who was affected by the evacuation has been contacted by law enforcement, according to the news release.
It is believed the semitruck was hauling between 8,000 and 11,000 gallons of propane.
Idaho’s main north-south highway between Grangeville and New Meadows is likely to be closed the rest of today, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said Thursday, because of a one-vehicle crash south of Riggins.
The crash resulted in a fuel leak. No injuries were reported. Ulmer said he did not have further details immediately but that travelers are being advised that U.S. Highway 95 between milepost 176.6 and milepost 195 will likely be closed for an extended period while the wreck is being investigated.
The closure was ordered by the Idaho Department of Transportation, Ulmer said. No further information was immediately available.