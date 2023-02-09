U.S. Highway 95 will likely be closed for rest of the day, sheriff says

A semitruck hauling propane crashed at milepost 177 on U.S. Highway 95 this morning, which has resulted in a road closure and evacuation of the area within a 1-mile radius.

 Idaho State Police

UPDATED AT 1:15 P.M.:

A semitruck hauling propane is the vehicle that crashed near milepost 177 on U.S. Highway 95 this morning and caused a road closure and evacuation of the area, according to an update provided by the Idaho State Police this afternoon.