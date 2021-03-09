UPDATE, 10:50 a.m.: Officers conducting a traffic stop this morning heard two rounds being discharged from a residence in the 1900 block of 13th Street in Clarkston, according to Sheriff John Hilderbrand.
The Asotin County Sheriff's department, Clarkston Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the incident.
Two people were detained; whether or what kind of charges will be filed has not been determined.
____
The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of two shots fired at a residence near the corner of 13th Street and 18th Avenue in Clarkston.
There are no reports of injuries. As of about 10 a.m., at least one suspect surrendered to authorities and is now in custody.
More information will be available as the investigation continues.