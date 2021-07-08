UPDATE: The latest information provided on the Dry Gulch and Silcott fires, formerly called the Asotin Complex Fire, indicates 27,929 acres have burned in rural Asotin County.
A spokeswoman from the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team said six outbuildings have been destroyed and 450 structures are threatened. No permanent residences had been lost, as of 1 p.m. today.
About 200 firefighters from across the state are battling the two fires and camping near Asotin High School. Large plumes of smoke are caused by unburned fuel within the fires’ borders, officials said.
Peola Road and McGuire Gulch are closed to motorists. The Silcott Fire, burning west of Clarkston, is currently at 10 percent contained, and the Dry Gulch Fire, west of Asotin Creek Road, remains at zero percent containment.
Four strike teams and an additional five engines are on the scene, along with hand crews, heavy equipment, an airborne attack and three helicopters.
The Lick Creek Fire burning southwest of Pomeroy is joining the Dry Gulch Fire, the spokeswoman said.
The incident team is working in cooperation with Asotin County Fire District 1, the Washington State Patrol’s fire marshal, the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service to manage the response to the Silcott and Dry Gulch fires.
Evacuation levels remain the same. Level 3, which means leave now, is in place for people living on Asotin Creek Road, west of the Cloverland fork. Level 2 evacuations, which means be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, have been issued for Cloverland Road, the Harlow Ridge area, and residences between Critchfield Road and Asotin Creek Road in the Clarkston Heights, near the Quail Ridge Golf Course and Cleman’s Addition.
Several outbuildings were lost to fire during the night, but no homes have burned in the Asotin Complex Fire, according to the latest update from the fire incident team. The number of structures threatened is estimated at 300.
Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place for people living near the Asotin Complex Fire, which has burned half a square mile of vegetation near Clarkston. Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living on Asotin Creek Road west of the Cloverland fork. This means go now.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road, as well as the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, the areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield road south to Asotin Creek are also at Level 2. This means get ready to leave.
A shelter for evacuees has been set up at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E. Main St. in Lewiston. Asotin Creek Road north of the Cloverland fork is closed.
