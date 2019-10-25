Clearwater Paper union membership has “soundly rejected” the company’s latest contract offer.
Mark Rhodes, president of United Steelworkers Local 712, said in an email to the Tribune that 99.6 percent of workers voted against the company’s offer, with 85 percent of union membership voting.
The contract was described as Clearwater Paper’s “best and final” offer by company CEO Linda Massman during a conference call with stock market analysts Thursday.
Clearwater Paper issued a statement this morning saying it was “disappointed that the unions – the United Steelworkers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – voted down our final contract offer.”
The company noted that the unions have expressed a desire to meet.
“We are awaiting a formal request,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, we are operating normally, and the existing contract remains in effect.”
Union leaders previously indicated that medical insurance and wages are two of the key issues.