UPDATED AT 4:43 P.M.: The Idaho Senate voted 34-1 in favor of the omnibus bill, following a 90-minute debate.
That completes the work of the special session. The legislation now goes to the governor for his signature -- something that may not take place until after the Labor Day holiday.
Senate Democrats supported the measure largely because of the promised funding for Idaho schools. Several noted, however, that the tax policy contained in the bill benefits wealthy Idahoans the most, and fails to address the state's soaring property taxes.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, was the only no vote. Among other issues, she felt the bill inappropriately combined multiple subjects in a single piece of legislation, contrary to the Idaho Constitution.
“No matter how good this bill is, no matter how many it helps, if I vote for this bill today, I violate my oath of office (to uphold the Constitution),” she said.
UPDATED AT 2:08 P.M.: The Idaho House approved the omnibus bill on a 55-15 vote this afternoon, despite some lengthy, passionate debate in opposition.
The bill will now proceed to the Senate this afternoon for further action.
During the House debate, several lawmakers suggested the legislation violates the constitutional prohibition on multi-subject bills. They also said it “throws good money after bad” by investing more in education, fails to provide adequate tax relief and – most importantly – allows the governor to dictate policy to the Legislature.
“I absolutely do not like this bill,” said Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. “I think this bill and this entire process is very, very disrespectful to our constituents, to voters, to taxpayers and to the incoming class (of lawmakers). We're telling them we don't trust them to make good decisions and don't want to listen to their ideas about school funding.”
Boyle noted that Article III, Section 16 of the Idaho Constitution requires bill “to embrace but one subject and matters properly connected therewith.”
“When the Constitution says we can't mix subjects, we can't mis subjects,” Boyle said.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said he agreed with pretty much everything in the bill. However, he objected to a process that allows the governor to restrict the special session to not only the specific topics he wants to address, but to a specific bill.
“To me, this whole process is flawed,” he said. “For two years, when we had a real emergency (with COVID-19), we asked the governor to call a special session and he wouldn't. Now we have a fake emergency and he calls a special session. … I don't like that we get called to a special session and the only bill we can look at is a bill proposed by the governor.”
UPDATED 10:50 A.M.: The House Revenue and Taxation Committee gave a unanimous – though somewhat qualified – thumbs-up to the omnibus bill this morning.
Much of the public testimony during the hearing came from teachers and school administrators, who supported the increased investment in education.
A handful of opponents also cited the educational funding component of the bill as their primary concern.
“I believe the majority of that money should go back to the taxpayers,” said Lyle Johnstone. “Now we're horsing around, dumping more money into education. I quite frankly don't see the outcomes from education that we need. Scores aren't going up.”
The measure now goes to the full House for a vote. That could happen before they break for lunch.
POSTED 9:45 A.M.: More than 150 people are in the Statehouse auditorium for the House Revenue and Taxation Committee public hearing on the omnibus bill.
Members of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee are also present. They've been invited to listen to the bill presentation and public comment, but will leave before the House committee actually votes on the measure. They'll take up the bill during another hearing later today.
“We're trying to be respectful of the time of the public and the Legislature,” said Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “It isn't (convenient) for people to have to come back and talk to another committee the same day.”
One revelation from the initial discussion of the bill had to do with the proposed 5.8% flat tax.
The bill indicates that the first $2,500 in taxable income – or $5,000 for joint filers – would be exempt.
However, House Revenue and Taxation Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, noted that that number is adjusted for inflation – beginning in 2000. Consequently, the actual amount that would be exempt from taxes next year would be nearly $4,500, or $9,000 for joint filers.
That ensures that the 5.8% flat tax ends up being an income tax cut for all Idahoans, Harris said.
POSTED 8:15 A.M.: The House Revenue and Taxation Committee quickly introduced the revised omnibus bill this morning, on a unanimous voice vote.
There was virtually no discussion of the bill, which lawmakers have been discussing privately for the past few weeks. There was also no mention of the revision removing the 3% escalation clause.
“The last few years we've done some pretty substantial tax relief,” said House Revenue Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian.
That includes a combined $600 million tax cut earlier this year, which featured an ongoing, $251 million reduction in income tax rates and one-time rebate worth $350 million.
When the $500 million tax rebate in the omnibus bill is combined with the $350 million rebate approved earlier this year, “that's almost $1 billion going back to taxpayers,” Harris said. “That's going to happen this year. Just push a button to get those checks out.”
Similarly, over the past two years, the Legislature has cut Idaho's top tax rate from 6.9% to 6.5% to 6%, and now is proposing a 5.8% flat tax.
“That's phenomenal,” Harris said. “Some might argue that's why we have the revenue we're seeing.”
Now that the bill has been introduced, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee will likely hold a public hearing on the measure. There's also talk that it could be a joint hearing with the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee.
POSTED 7:16 A.M.: BOISE -- Idaho lawmakers will have a slightly revised omnibus bill to consider this morning as they begin what could be a one-day specials session.
When he called the special session last week, Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation saying it would focus on a specific omnibus bill -- one that included a $500 million tax rebate, a 5.8% flat tax and a $410 million boost in education funding.
The original bill indicated that the $410 million would increase by 3% per year, beginning in fiscal 2025.
However, Little quietly issued an amended proclamation Wednesday which referenced an amended bill. That measure, which will be introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee this morning, removed the 3% escalation clause.
That means the $410 million increase in education funding will be ongoing, but it won't automatically increase over time.
The Idaho House gaveled into session at about 7 a.m. PDT. They will likely recess shortly to give the House Revenue and Taxation Committee time to meet.
This story will be updated.