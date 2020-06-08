A Lewiston man is in Nez Perce County Jail today because Lewiston police say he killed his father Sunday night shortly before midnight.
Mark Lee Hopson, 59, was arrested by police shortly after officers arrived at a residence on the 200 block of Prospect Avenue, according to a news release issued by the Lewiston Police Department Monday.
A caller had informed police that Hopson had killed his father, Lewiston police said.
Police arrived within three minutes of being called and saw Hopson through the front door of the home near the victim, whose name has not been released by Lewiston police. Officers confirmed the victim was dead and confronted Hopson who did not comply and fled to the back of the residence where he was found hiding in bushes behind the home, according to the news release.
Police arrested Hopson on a first-degree murder charge. He will be arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court Tuesday.
Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lewiston police. The investigation is active and police are asking if anyone has information about the case to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171.
10:22 A.M.: Lewiston police are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Prospect Avenue this morning.