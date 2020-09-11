Lewiston City Manager Alan C. Nygaard has been issued a misdemeanor battery citizen citation for an alleged incident at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Lewiston City Library on the night of a city council meeting.
The citation requires Nygaard to appear in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Sept. 23. There were no other details in the court file about the incident.
Nygaard is out of the office this week, but the absence was planned in advance of the citation being filed, according to city spokeswoman Carol Maurer.
In a statement emailed to the Lewiston Tribune, Nygaard said, "This incident occurred at a City Council meeting in which an Advisory Order regarding masks. Mr. Wilson Boots was standing in the doorway along with a woman. I asked Mr. Boots to move so I could get through the doorway. He would not move so I tried to squeeze by between the woman and Mr. Boots. I brushed against Mr. Boots as I went through the doorway. This is the incident Mr. Boots is calling battery."