UPDATED: Moscow police located the body of missing Moscow man Jerry Kendall, 77, just before 10 a.m. near Quail Run Drive. Updates on the discovery were delayed in order to give officers time to inform Kendall’s family.
Police are currently investigating the cause of death.
10:38 A.M.: The Moscow Police Department and other agencies including Latah County Search and Rescue are searching this morning for Jerry Kendall, 77, who is believed to have walked away from the Palouse Hills Assisted Living Facility on North Polk Street in Moscow on Thursday night.
Kendall was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink T-shirt and socks with no shoes. He is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with gray hair.
The Moscow Police Department asks that anyone living in the area between North Polk and the 200 block of North Washington Street take an extra minute this morning to check vehicles, out-buildings and garages that Kendall may have entered to keep warm. Kendall may be trying to return to his previous residence.
If you believe you have seen Kendall or know his whereabouts, please call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-2677.