UPDATE: The Nez Perce County Historical Society says its "Wallace in the White House" event planned for today is delayed because of the rock slide.
According to a Facebook post: "Our speaker, David Leroy, was caught on the other side of the rock slide just south of Riggins on Highway 95.
He is safe and well but due to the lengthy detour through Oregon, his 3 p.m. presentation at the museum today will be rescheduled to a later date.
If you have any questions please contact the museum at (208) 743-2535."
UPDATE: Idaho Transportation Department officials say U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins is unlikely to open today. Officials hope to have the rock slide blocking it cleared enough for traffic to pass Saturday.
A rock slide closed U.S. Highway 95 this morning at milepost 188, in the Sheep Creek Area about 5 miles south of Riggins.
The Idaho County Sheriff's office said there is no detour or other route to get around the slide, and had no estimated time that it would be cleared.
Idaho Transportation Department and sheriff's office officials are en route to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.