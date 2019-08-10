UPDATE: By 7 p.m. Saturday the transportation department announced on its website that a single line of traffic had reopened between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road. A pilot car was leading traffic through the mudslide area.
RIGGINS — A large mudslide led to the closure of a 73-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 Friday, according to the Idaho State Police.
The closed portion stretches from Lake Road near Grangeville to New Meadows. Road blocks have been set up at mileposts 161 and 234, where traffic is being turned around, the ISP news release said.
Officials from ISP, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department are on the scene.